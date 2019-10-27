IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II, Scale-III Result 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the results of the IBPS Officer Scale-II and Scale-III. Candidates who have appeared in either of the exams can requested to check their scores online at ibps.in.

Both the examinations were held on September 22.

Here’s How to Check IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II, Scale-III Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS, i.e., ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the respective results link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter all the necessary login credentials including your roll number.

Step 4: Click on the login button. Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now download and take a printout of the same for future use.

Candidates who clear the IBPS Officer Scale-II and Officer Scale-III Exams will be able to download their online admit card (for the interview) by the end of October, stated a report.