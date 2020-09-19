IBPS RRB PO and Clerk 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results for IBPS RRB PO and Clerk 2019 exam on its official website ibps.in. All those who appeared for the exam can visit the aforementioned website and check their results.

Notably, the recruitment was held to fill up around 8000 vacancies. 3688 vacancies are for Office Assistant, 3381 vacancies for Officer Scale 1, 1746 vacancies for Officer Scale-2 and 1174 vacancies for Officer Scale 3.

IBPS RRB PO & Clerk Result 2019: How to check your results

Step 1: Visit the official website at ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says “IBPS RRB PO & Clerk Result 2019”

Step 3: A new page will open, candidates can enter their login details

Step 4: Your result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check your result and download it for a future reference

Candidates can check their results till October 17.