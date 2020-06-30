IBPS RRB PO And Clerk Recruitment 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released official notification for its Probationary Officer (PO) and Clerk recruitment 2020 drive for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Interested candidates can check the notification for eligibility and other details on the official website ibps.in. Also Read - IBPS RRB Office Assistant & Scale I, II & III Final Results 2020 Out at ibps.in | Check Now

Alternatively, they can click here to access the notification directly. Online registrations for the exam will begin from July 1 and conclude on July 21. Candidates can complete their online registration on ibps.in once the application link becomes active on Wednesday. Also Read - IBPS SO Mains Result 2020: Scores Declared on Official Website, Check Now at ibps.in

Notably, through this recruitment drive, vacancies for Group ‘A’-Officers (Scale I, II and III) and Group ‘B’-Office Assistants (Multipurpose) will be filled. The selection process will comprise of two stages: an online examination is tentatively scheduled to take place in September and October/November while interviews are expected to take place in November. Also Read - IBPS Specialist Officers Prelims Result 2019: Scores Released on Official Website at ibps.in

This will be followed by provisional allotment and, finally, the final allotment after a verification process.

Candidates should note that the due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the pre-examination training (PET) might not be held.

A total of 43 RRBs are participating in this recruitment drive.