IBPS RRB PO Exam 2020 Scores: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has announced the scores for the online preliminary examination for CRP RRB IX- Officers Scale 1 on its official website at ibps.in. All those who appeared for the exam can visit the official website and check their scores by January 30. The IBPS RRB PO exam for Officers Scale 1 was conducted on September 12-13 last year across the country.

Notably, the merit list for the IBPS RRB PO exam 2020 was declared on January 11.

Know here steps to check IBPS RRB PO Exam 2020 scores:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says “Click Here to View Your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB IX- Officers Scale 1”

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Hit submit

Step 5: Your IBPS RRB PO Exam 2020 scores for Officers Scale 1 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print-out of the scores for s future reference

Alternatively, students can also click on this link to check their IBPS RRB PO Exam 2020 scores:

Candidates who have qualified for the preliminary exam will now be getting ready to appear for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Mains 2020 exam that will be held online on January 30 this year. Notably, this exam will be held under the CRP RRB IX recruitment drive.