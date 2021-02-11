IBPS RRB PO Interview Admit Card 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letter for IBPS RRB Officer Scale-1 interview. Candidates who have cleared the IBPS RRB PO main exam can download their admit card from the official website – ibps.in. The link to download the call letter will be active till March 1, 2021.

Steps to download IBPS RRB PO Interview Call Letter:

Visit the IBPS official website – ibps.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Click here to download interview call letters for CRP RRBs Officer Scale 1” scrolling on the homepage.

Key in your IBPS RRB PO registration number, date of birth, and captcha code and submit.

Your IBPS RRB PO Interview call letter will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its print out for future use.

Direct link to download interview call letter

The RRB PO Officer Scale 1 main exam was conducted by IBPS on January 30, 2021, and declared the result on February 8, 2021. The Institute also released the scorecard of the candidates on Wednesday, February 10. The link to download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 scorecard will be active till February 20, 2021.