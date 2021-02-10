IBPS RRB PO Mains Score Card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) has on Wednesday released the IBPS RRB PO Mains Score Card. It has also released the list of candidates selected to appear in the interview. Also Read - IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2020-21: Download Result @ibps.in, Check Direct Link Here

Now candidates, who had appeared in the online mains exam for the post of Group A – Officer Scale 1 (Assistant Manager) (PO) under CRP RRB IX, can download IBPS RRB PO Score Card from IBPS website at ibps.in from Wednesday till February 20, 2021.

To check the IBPS RRB PO Mains Score Card, the candidates can download IBPS RRB PO Mains Scores, through the link below:

IBPS RRB PO Mains Score Card Download Link

IBPS RRB PO Score Calculation Method

IBPS RRB PO Interview 2021: The selected candidates will now appear for interview round. As per updates, the IBPS RRB Interview will be conducted most probably in February 2021 by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.

How to Download IBPS RRB PO Mains Score Card 2020-21?

1) Go to official website of IBPS – ibps.in

2) Then you need to click on the link – ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Main Examination for CRP RRB IX – Officers Scale-I’

3) After that it will redirect to you to a new page where you are required to provide your details such as ‘Registration Number/Roll Number’ and ‘Password/DOB’

4) Click on ‘Login’ Button

5) Download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains Score Card

Important dates: The IBPS RRB PO Exam was held on January 30, 2021 and the result for the same was announced on February 8, 2021. Candidates must note that the last date to download IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result Link is available till February 14, 2021.