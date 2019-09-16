IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019: The result for the preliminary examination of Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) 2019 will be declared today on the official website of the banking institute. Candidates can check their result by visiting ibps.in. (Also read: IBPS RRB Mains 2019: Revised Dates to be Released at ibps.in; Check Exam Pattern Here)

The IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2019 was conducted on August 3, 4, and 11, at test centres across the country, while the Mains will be held on September 22 this year. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy as it may be required to check their results.

Follow the steps below to check your IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS, i.e., ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link available in the ticker that reads ‘IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019’.

Step 3: A PDF file will appear on the screen with the list of students who appeared for the exam.

Step 4: Check your result, download the PDF file and keep a print out of the same for future reference.

Candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible for the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2019. The Mains will be a 200 marks written examination conducted for a duration of 2 hours. The exam will consist of 40 questions from 5 subjects including Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English/Hindi language, as well as Quantitative Aptitude.