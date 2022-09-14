IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 Download Link: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) has declared the IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2022 today, September 14, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their IBPS RRB PO Prelims scores by visiting the official website at ibps.in.Also Read - Viral Video: Greek Hairdresser Sets Guinness World Record, Cuts Hair In Just 47 Seconds | Watch
How to Download IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022?

- Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) at ibps.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads,”Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs -XI-Officers Scale I14 Sep, 2022.”
- Enter the login credentials such as registration number, roll number, and password/ date of birth.
- Your IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the IBPS RRB PO Prelims scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.