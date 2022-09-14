IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 Download Link: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) has declared the IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2022 today, September 14, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their IBPS RRB PO Prelims scores by visiting the official website at ibps.in.Also Read - Viral Video: Greek Hairdresser Sets Guinness World Record, Cuts Hair In Just 47 Seconds | Watch

Direct Link: Download IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022

How to Download IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022?