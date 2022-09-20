IBPS RRB PO Result Download Link: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published IBPS RRB PO Prelims Scores 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XI) for Recruitment of Group “A” – Officers (Scale-I) preliminary examination can download the IBPS RRB PO Result by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Also Read - CUET PG Result 2022 Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in; Here's A List of Top Colleges Accepting CUET PG Scores

To access the IBPS RRB PO Scorecard, a candidate is required to enter his/her registration number, roll number, and password/ date of birth. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the scores.

Direct Link: Download IBPS RRB PO Result 2022

IBPS RRB PO Result: Check Important Dates Here

Commencement of Result 20 – 09 – 2022 Closure of Result 30 – 09 – 2022

How to Download IBPS RRB PO Result 2022?