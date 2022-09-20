IBPS RRB PO Result Download Link: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published IBPS RRB PO Prelims Scores 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XI) for Recruitment of Group “A” – Officers (Scale-I) preliminary examination can download the IBPS RRB PO Result by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Also Read - CUET PG Result 2022 Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in; Here's A List of Top Colleges Accepting CUET PG Scores
To access the IBPS RRB PO Scorecard, a candidate is required to enter his/her registration number, roll number, and password/ date of birth. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the scores.
IBPS RRB PO Result: Check Important Dates Here
|Commencement of Result
|20 – 09 – 2022
|Closure of Result
|30 – 09 – 2022
How to Download IBPS RRB PO Result 2022?
- Go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to View Your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XI – Officers Scale I.’
- Enter the login credentials such as the registration number, roll number, and password/ date of birth.
- Your IBPS RRB PO Result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the IBPS RRB PO Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.
It is to be noted that the result link will be active till September 30, 2022. Candidates are advised to download their scores before the above date. Candidates who have qualified the prelims exam are now eligible to appear for the Main examination. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of IBPS.