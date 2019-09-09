IBPS RRB PO result 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to declare IBPS RRB PO Result 2019 soon on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS RRB preliminary exam for the post of Officer Scale 1 (PO) in Regional Rural Banks (RRB) was held on August 3 and 4, 2019 at various test centres across the country.

Once the results are announced, candidates can check their scores on the official website of IBPS. Qualifying candidates will have to appear for the main examination. After that, they will be called for the final interview round.

Follow these steps to check the prelims result:

Visit the official website of IBPS

Go to IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019 link

Names of candidates selected for the next round will be displayed in a PDP file

Check your name and roll number in the list

Download the result and take print out of the same for future reference.

There are total 3,688 vacancies assigned to Office Assistant, 3315 for Officer Scale-I, 1174 for Officer Scale-II, and 157 for Officer Scale-III.

IBPS PO 2019: Selection process

IBPS PO selection will be done on the basis of Prelims exam, Main exam and Interview round