The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has announced the IBPS RRB PO Result 2020 today, February 8, 2021. The candidates who had appeared for the Officer Scale I Mains examination can now check the results on the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in. The main examination was conducted on January 30, 2021, across various centers in the country. The result would be available to candidates from February 8 to February 14, 2021.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB PO Result 2020 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

Your result would be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam had appeared for the main exam.

Other important details:

Candidates who will qualify the main examination will have to appear for the interview round.

The interview would be conducted by the Institute soon.

The dates and the venue would be disclosed to the qualified candidates.

The provisional allotment of IBPS RRB PO would be done after the interview round.