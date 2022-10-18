IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 Link at ibps.in: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) is likely to declare the IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 for Officer Scale I, II, and III today, October 18, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. As per the schedule, the IBPS RRB PO Mains Examination was held on October 1. Candidates who have qualified the prelims examination were eligible to appear for the Mains examination.Also Read - AAI Recruitment 2022: Register For 55 Non-Executives Posts at aai.aero Till Nov 14. Read Details Here

Meanwhile, the single examination for IBPS RRB PO Recruitment of Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III was held on September 24. It is to be noted that the result status for all three exams will be declared today, October 18. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps, and tentative dates to download the result. Follow the steps given below: Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 52 Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Pay Scale, Application Link Here

HOW TO CHECK IBPS RRB PO RESULT 2022?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here to Download IBPS RRB PO Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth.

Your IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

CHECK IBPS RRB PO RESULT 2022 DATE TIME

IBPS RRB PO MAINS RESULT(Officer Scale 1) : October 18, 2022(tentative)

: October 18, 2022(tentative) IBPS RRB PO SINGLE EXAM RESULT(Officer Scale II, III): October 18, 2022(tentative)

For more details, check the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS). Also Read - Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins at cgdme.co.in; Check Fee, Direct Link Here