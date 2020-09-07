New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday postponed the IBPS RRB Preliminary Exam 2020. However, the fresh dates for the exam will be released by the IBPS on the official site of ibps.in very soon. Also Read - IBPS PO/MT Exam 2019 Begins Today, Download Admit Card at ibps.in

The examination for RRB PO, Clerk and SO was supposed to be held on September 12 and 13 but now has been postponed because of some unavoidable situation.

"Further to our Notice dated 10.08.2020, due to some unavoidable circumstances, it will not be possible to hold the Online Preliminary Examinations under CRP-RRB-IX on 12.09.2020 and 13.09.2020. Revised dates will be posted on authorized IBPS Website. Candidates are requested to visit the authorized Website www.ibps.in regularly," the official notification stated.

After the exam dates will be announced, the admit card would also be released and the release of admit cards is expected this week.

Exam pattern

As per updates, the IBPS Office Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern and IBPS Officer Scale 1 Prelims Exam will have 80 multiple choice questions on Reasoning and Numerical Ability. Moreover, each subject in the exam will carry questions of 40 marks.

The IBPS has earlier said that the selection for Officer Scale 1 has the Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview while a single level exam is conducted for the post of Officers Scale II and III followed by an interview.

Selection process

Those who are shortlisted in the exam will be called for the mains exam for the post of office assistant and Officer 1. Interview will be held for those who qualify IBPS RRB Mains Exam.

As per updates, the IBPS RRB Exam for Officer Scale 2 and 3 will be held on 18 October 2020 which is not yet postponed.

The recruitment process is being done to fill up 9638 vacancies of Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, II and III in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country.