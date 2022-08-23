IBPS RRB Result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) has declared the IBPS RRB Result 2022 provisional allotment result, today August 23, 2022. The provisional allotment result has been released for PO and Clerk posts under the reserve list. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the reserve list by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result.Also Read - TNPSC Group 5 A Recruitment 2022: Apply For 161 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in| Check Salary, Exam Date Here

Check Provisional Allotment under Reserve List Important Dates Here

Commencement of Result: August 23, 2022

Closure of Result: September 22, 2022

Direct Link: IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment Result 2022

How to Check IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment Result 2022?