IBPS RRB Result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) has declared the IBPS RRB Result 2022 provisional allotment result, today August 23, 2022. The provisional allotment result has been released for PO and Clerk posts under the reserve list. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the reserve list by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result.
Check Provisional Allotment under Reserve List Important Dates Here
- Commencement of Result: August 23, 2022
- Closure of Result: September 22, 2022
How to Check IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment Result 2022?

- Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) at ibps.in.
- On the homepage, click on the direct link.
- Enter the login credentials such as registration number/roll number, password, and captcha code.
- Now click on the submit option.
- Your IBPS RRB Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.