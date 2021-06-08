IBPS RRB PO/Clerk Notification 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released its notification for recruitment to the posts of RRB Officers (Scale 1, 2, 3) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose). The process of online application on the official website of IBPS will be started from tomorrow i.e. June 8, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website — ibps.in. The last date to apply is 28th June, 2021. Also Read - NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021: Apply For 55 Non Teaching Staff Jobs Online @nits.ac.in

According to the IBPS calendar, the preliminary examination for these posts is to be conducted in August, 2021. The candidates who will be declared successful in the preliminary examination will be called for the main examination. The main exam for Officers Scale 1 (PO) will be held on September 25, 2021. Whereas, the main exam for Office Assistant (Clerk) posts will be conducted on October 3, 2021. At the same time, the single exam for Officer Scale 2 and 3 will be conducted on September 25, 2021.

Educational Qualification

For the posts of RRB Officers (Scale 1, 2, 3) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) candidates are eligible to apply, who have completed Bachelor's degree from a recognized University. For detailed information about the educational qualification, according to the posts, one can visit the official website of IBPS to check the notification.

Age Limit

As far as the age limit is concerned, the age of the candidates for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts has been fixed between 18 years to 28 years. At the same time, above 18 years and below 30 years for Officer Scale 1 (Assistant Manager), above 21 years and below 32 years for Officer Scale 2 (Manager) and 21 years for Officer Scale 3 (Senior Manager) above and below 40 years of age. Age will be calculated as on June 1, 2021.

For complete details, check official notification HERE