IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday released the interview letter for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs X) for Recruitment of Group "A" – (Probationary Officer) Officers (Scale-I, II & III). Issuing the interview letter, the IBPS said that the candidates who have qualified for the interview round can download their call letters through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Now, the candidates can download IBPS RRB PO Interview Letter 2021 by entering their roll number/registration number, date of birth and other details.

Notably, the candidates will be able to download their interview call letters from the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection's ( IBPS) website from October 26, 2021 to November 25, 2021.

In the official notice, the IBPS said that the board is going to conduct the interview round for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs X) for Recruitment of Group "A" – (Probationary Officer) Officers (Scale-I, II & III) tentatively from 8 November 2021.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Here’s How to download call letter

Go to Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS) website, i.e. ibps.in .

Click on ‘Click here to Download Interview Call letter for CRP RRBs-X-Officers Scale II,II and III’

Click on the notification for your scale.

Choose your preferred language.

Fill in your credentials.

Download and save the interview call letter for future use.