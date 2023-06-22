Home

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Registrations Extended Till June 28, Apply At ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has revised the registration deadline of the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023. Candidates can register online on ibps.in.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) RRB recruitment aims to fill 8,000 vacancies.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has revised the last date for registration of the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the tense situation in Manipur and natural calamities in certain parts of the country. As per the official statement, the IBPS have extended the registration link and fee payment window till June 28, 2023. Candidates can register for the IBPS Recruitment online on ibps.in. This recruitment drive will fill over 8,000 Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants vacancies. As per the previous schedule, the last date to register and pay the application fee for the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 was June 21, 2023.

The IBPS notified the extension of the IBPS RRB 2023 registration deadline on its official website ibps.in. The notice read, “After carefully reviewing the situation in the state of Manipur and due to natural calamities in certain parts of the country, it has been decided to extend the period of online registration of applications. All other terms & conditions as mentioned in the Detailed Advertisement dated 01.06.2023 remain unchanged.”

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria:

Clerk: The candidate should have completed their graduation from any recognised university.

PO Qualification (Assistant Manager): Applicants must have done their graduation.

Officer Scale 2 General Banking Officer (Manager): Graduation with 50 percent marks in aggregate is the minimum education requirement.

For more details regarding the age limit and other eligibility criteria, applicants can visit the IBPS website.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 Application Fee:

For SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates the application fee is Rs 175 and for other candidates it is Rs 850.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: How To Register

Go to the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

On the home page, click on the available IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 link.

Click on Officer Scale I, II and Office Assistant posts link available.

Register yourself and then fill in the application form.

Once done, click on submit and pay the application fees.

Download the application for future use.

In case of any queries or latest updates regarding the examination, candidates can log in to cgrs.ibps.in.

