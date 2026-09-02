IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: 13,706 vacancies announced, apply for Clerk and officer posts till Sept 21; Check post-wise vacancy, fee details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has opened the online application window for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026. The registration process began on September 1, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications until September 21. The recruitment drive aims to fill 13,706 posts in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country. The vacancies include Office Assistant and Officer positions in different scales.
Candidates who wish to apply should complete both the application and fee payment process before the deadline.
The recruitment covers Group A Officer posts in Scale I, II and III, along with Group B Office Assistant (Multipurpose) positions.
Here is the post-wise vacancy breakup:
Office Assistant has the largest number of vacancies, while Officer Scale III has the fewest openings.
Candidates have the option to apply for Office Assistant as well as one Officer post, provided they fulfil the eligibility conditions for the respective positions.
However, candidates cannot apply for more than one post among Officer Scale I, Scale II and Scale III.
For example, a candidate can apply for Office Assistant and Officer Scale I. But they cannot submit applications for both Officer Scale I and Officer Scale II.
SC, ST and PwBD candidates have to pay Rs 175 for applying to Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, II and III posts. Candidates belonging to other categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 850.
The fee has to be paid online while submitting the application.
Candidates can complete the registration process by following these steps:
The last date for submitting the IBPS RRB 2026 application is September 21, 2026. Candidates should not wait until the final day to apply, as technical issues or payment-related problems could cause delays.
Applicants should also carefully check their personal and educational details before submitting the form. Once the application is submitted, changes may not be possible in every section.
The recruitment provides candidates with an opportunity to join Regional Rural Banks through various Office Assistant and Officer-level positions.
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