IBPS RRB Result 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday announced the results of Regional Rural Banks’ Office Assistant (Clerk) Preliminary Exam 2019 on its official website. Candidates who attempted the exam are requested to check their scores at ibps.in.

IBPS conducted the IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Prelims 2019 Exam on 17th August 2019.

Here’s How to Check Your IBPS RRB Clerk Preliminary Exam Result:

Step 1: Visit the official webiste – ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, ‘View your result for CRP RRB VIII Officer Assistant (Multipurpose) Preliminary Exam 2019’.

Step 3: Enter all the necessary details including your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the submit button. Your RRB Office Assistant Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Now download and take a print out of the same for future use.

Candidates who clear the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2019 are eligible to appear for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2019 exam on October 20, 2019.