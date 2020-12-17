The candidates who have appeared for IBPS RRB exams 2020, we have some important news for you. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS RRB Result 2020 for Office Assistant on December 16, 2020. The candidates can now check the results on the official website of the institute i.e. ibps.in. The provisional allotment under the reserve list is available on the official site of IBPS from December 16 to December 22, 2020. Also Read - SBI Clerk Main Exam 2020 Result Likely To Be Out by THIS Date, Check Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check their results:

Click on IBPS RRB Result 2020 for Office Assistant link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account by using login credentials.

Your result would be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional allotment under the reserve list is being made for the posts of Officer Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) based on the reported vacancies by the respective RRBs in each category and posts within a particular state, subject to availability of candidates, as per the official notice released by the Institute.

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose), the final allotment will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the Online Main Examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.