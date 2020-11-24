IBPS RRB Result 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Tuesday declared IBPS RRB Result 2020 for Officers Scale II & III. Candidates who have appeared for IBPS RRB Exam can check their result on the official site ibps.in. Candidates can check their score from November 24 to December 1, 2020 as the results will be active on the website during this time. Also Read - IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020 Likely to be Released Today at ibps.in | Here’s How to Download

The exams for the post of Officers Scale- II and III were conducted on October 18 this year. The selection process for Officer Scale 1 includes a Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview, while a single-level exam is conducted for the post of Officers Scale II and III followed by an interview.

How to check your score: