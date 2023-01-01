Top Recommended Stories
IBPS RRB Result 2022 Provisional Allotment List Out at ibps.in; Direct Link Here
IBPS RRB Result 2022 Provisional Allotment List: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the IBPS RRB provisional list 2022 by visiting the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
IBPS RRB Result 2022 Provisional Allotment List: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the IBPS RRB Result 2022 provisional allotment list today, January 1, 2023. The provisional list has been published for Office Assistant, Officer Scale I, II, and III posts. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the IBPS RRB provisional list 2022 by visiting the official site of IBPS at ibps.in. To access the scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her Registration No / Roll No, and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY).
Important Dates
|Commencement of Result
|01 – 01 – 2023
|Closure of Result
|31 – 01 – 2023
Direct link: Download IBPS RRB Provisional Result 2022
How to Download IBPS RRB Provisional Result 2022?
- Visit the official site of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) at ibps.in.
- Click on the link that reads, “Click Here to View Your Result of Online Main Examination For CRP RRBs-XI Office Assistant(Provisional Allotment).”
- Enter the login credentials such as Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY), and captcha code.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
Candidates can download the provisional list till January 31, 2023.
Candidates who are not provisionally allotted or not in the reserve list will not be considered for further procedure under CRP RRBs-XI. For further clarification related to the IBPS exam, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website(s) of IBPS (ibps.in) for the latest updates.
