IBPS RRB Result (PO) 2019 was on Friday declared on the official website ibps.in. The exam was held on August 4 and August 17, for the posts of Officer Scale 1 (PO) and Office Assistant (Clerk) in Regional Rural Banks (RRB).

Students are advised to remain calm in case the website is down due to heavy traffic, they may check results later.

Here is how you can check IBPS RRB Result (PO) 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019’.

Step 3: A pdf will open. Check your name.

Step 4: Download the PDF for a future reference.

IBPS RRB 2019 Prelims exam

A total of 80 questions were asked in IBPS RRB prelims. The online examination comprised of objective-type multiple-choice tests as stated below:

Reasoning: 40 marks

Numerical ability: 40 marks

All those who will qualify the preliminary examination will have to appear for the main examination, the dates for which will be out later.

The final selection will be based on the scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination. Candidates who clear the main exam will be called for an Interview round.