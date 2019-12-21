IBPS Scale I Officer Recruitment 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result for the Mains exam (interview stage) for recruitment to the post of Officer Scale I in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Candidates can check their result on ibps.in, which is the official website of the IBPS.

The result for the interview stage, which was worth 100 marks, will be available on the website till December 31. The interviews were coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARAD and IBPS and concluded in November. The final allotment of candidates, meanwhile, will conclude by January 2020.

Steps to check the result for Scale I Mains Exam:

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Click Here to View Score of Candidates Shortlisted For RRB Officer…’

Step 3: On the new page, click on the link at the top

Step 4: Login using your credentials

Step 5: Your result will appear on the next page; check it

Alternately, click here to access the login page directly.

In a statement, IBPS said, “Interview score of the candidates failing to secure minimum qualifying marks or otherwise barred from the interview or further process shall not be disclosed.”

A total of 1,390 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. On completion of their training period, successful candidates will be placed as assistant managers in the respective banks.