IBPS SO 2020 Recruitment: The Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) on Sunday released the IBPS SO 2020-21 Notification for recruitment in 645 Specialist Officer posts. IBPS SO 2020 registration starts tomorrow, i.e., from November 2, 2020. Interested candidates must take a look at the IBPS notification available on the official website – ibps.in.

Candidates will also be able to download the application form on the IBPS website from tomorrow. The window for IBPS SO Registration 2020 closes on November 23 this year.

IBPS SO 2020: Important Dates to Note

1. Date of Application – November 2 to November 23, 2020

2. Call letter for Online Preliminary Exam – December 2020

3. Online Preliminary Exam – January 2021

4. Online Preliminary Exam Result- January 2021

5. Call letter for Online Main Exam – January 2021

6. Main Exam Date – January 24, 2021

IBPS SO 2020: Vacancy

IT Officer (Scale-I): 20 Posts

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I): 25 Posts

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I): 485 Posts

Law Officer (Scale-I): 50 Posts

Hr/Personnel Officer (Scale-I) 7 Posts

Marketing Officer (Scale-I) 60 Posts

Total: 645

Selection for IBPS SO 2020 will be done on the basis of two-tier nationwide online exam (Preliminary and Mains). Those who qualify the IBPS preliminary exam will be shortlisted for Mains.

Those candidates who qualify the IBPS Main exams will be called for interview and the documents will be verified for selection.