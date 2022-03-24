IBPS SO 2022 Main Scores: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores of candidates who have qualified the Specialist Officers (CRP-SPL-XI) Main Exam 2022 on its official website — ibps.in. The IBPS SO main exam result was declared on February 15, 2022. Now, the institute has released the scores secured by qualified candidates who can view their scores till March 30, 2022.Also Read - IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2022 Released on ibps.in; Here's Direct Link

IBPS had conducted the SO main exam on January 30, 2022. Candidates who have cleared the (CRP-SPL-XI) Main Exam are eligible to appear for the interview round.

The IBPS SO Main Exam (CRP SPL XI) was conducted for the posts of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. A total of 535 vacancies have to be filled through this recruitment process.

Here’s how to check IBPS SPL XI Main scores 2022:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the link that reads click here to view scores of candidates shortlisted for interview for CRP SPL XI

A login page will appear on screen

Key in your credentials and login

Your scores will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future use.

The institute has also released the method of arriving at the CRP SPL XI scores.

Direct link to check IBPS SO Main Exam (CRP SPL XI) 2022 score