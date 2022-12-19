IBPS SO Admit Card 2022 Out at ibps.in; Download Link, Exam Date Here

IBPS SO Admit Card 2022 at ibps.in: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XII) preliminary examination 2022, today, December 19, 2022. Registered candidates can download the IBPS SO Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in. To access the admit card, a candidate needs to enter the registration number/ roll number, and password/ date of birth.

IBPS SO Admit Card 2022: Check Important Dates

Commencement of Call letter Download 19 – 12 – 2022 Closure of Call letter Download 31 – 12 – 2022

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the admit card.

How to Download IBPS SO Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) at ibps.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here To Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP SPL XII” flashing on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as registration no / roll no, password / DOB(DD-MM-YY), and captcha. Now click on the login button.

The IBPS Specialist Officers (CRP SPL -XII) Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download IBPS SO Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct the IBPS SO examination on December 31. The Online Preliminary Examination consists of Objective Tests for 125 marks. The test will be of 2 hours duration consisting of 3 sections.