IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday released the IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2022 on its official website. The Admit Card has been released for the interview round for the various posts of Specialist Officers (CRP SPL -XI).

Eligible Candidates can download the IBPS SO Interview Admit Card from the official website ibps.in. The facility of downloading the IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2022 will be available from February 21 to March 8, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the Admit card. Follow the steps given below.

IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2022: How to Download

Go to the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, ibps.in.

Click on the link that reads, ‘ Click here to download Interview Call Letter for (CRP SPL -XI) ‘ available on the homepage.

‘ available on the homepage. A new webpage will open.

Enter the credentials such as registration number, password and click on the login option.

Your IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2022 for future reference.

You can also download the IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2022 from the direct link given here. Candidates are advised to keep checking the IBPS official website to know about the latest news and updates about the result and other details.