IBPS SO Main Result Declared at ibps.in; Direct Link, Steps to Check Scorecard Here

IBPS SO Main Result 2023: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the IBPS SO Main Result 2023 by visiting the official website at ibps.in.

IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 2023 Released.

IBPS SO Main Result 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the result for the IBPS Specialist Officers Main examination. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the IBPS SO Main Result 2023 by visiting the official website at ibps.in. To access the scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number/ roll number, password/date of birth, and captcha code.

IBPS SO Main Result 2023: Check Important Dates

Commencement of Result 10 – 02 – 2023 Closure of Result 17 – 02 – 2023

Direct Link: IBPS SO MAIN RESULT 2023

HOW TO CHECK IBPS SO MAIN RESULT 2023?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the scorecard.

Visit the official website at ibps.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for (CRP SPL-XII).

Enter the login credentials such as registration number/ roll number, password/date of birth, and captcha code.

Now click on the login option.

Your IBPS SO Main Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducted the IBPS SO examination on January 29. IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 was declared on January 17. A total of 710 vacant posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates are advised to track the official website of IBPS at ibps.in for the latest updates.

