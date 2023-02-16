Home

IBPS SO Main Scorecard 2022 Out At ibps.in; Here’s Direct Link

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the IBPS SO Main Scorecard 2023 by visiting the official website at ibps.in.

IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 2023 Released.

IBPS SO Main Result 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the scores for the IBPS Specialist Officers Main examination. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the IBPS SO Main Scorecard 2023 by visiting the official website at ibps.in. To access the scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number/ roll number, password/date of birth, and captcha code. The IBPSC Main exam result was announced on February 10, 2023.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducted the IBPS SO examination on January 29. IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 was declared on January 17. Candidates who passed the mains exam will be required to attend the interview round. The interviews will be conducted preferably in February/ March 2023.

IBPS SO Main Result 2023: Check Important Dates

Commencement of Result 16 – 02 – 2023 Closure of Result 26 – 02 – 2023

HOW TO CHECK IBPS SO MAIN SCORECARD 2023?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the scorecard.

Visit the official website at ibps.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Main Examination for (CRP SPL-XII).

Enter the login credentials such as registration number/ roll number, password/date of birth, and captcha code.

Now click on the login option.

Your IBPS SO Main Scorecard 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

A total of 710 vacant posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates are advised to track the official website of IBPS at ibps.in for the latest updates.

