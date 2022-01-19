IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO Admit Card for Mains Exam on its official website ibps.in on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Those candidates who have qualified for the IBPS SO Prelims Exam can download the Mains Admit Card from the official website of IBPS – ibps.in.Also Read - APSC Recruitment 2021: Last Date Extended for 44 Stenographer Posts; Apply on apsc.nic.in

Here's how to download IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021

Go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads as, ‘ Click here to download main exam call letter for CRP SPL XI .’

.’ You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your login details like registration number or roll number, password or date of birth, and captcha code, and click on the login button.

Your IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021 from the Direct Link given below.

Here’s the Direct Link to Download IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021

Candidates are advised to keep checking the IBPS official website to know about the latest news and updates about the result and details, like IBPS SO cut-off 2021. The IBPS SO Mains exam for the recruitment of Specialist Officers (SO) in participating banks will be conducted on January 30, 2022.