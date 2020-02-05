IBPS SO Mains Result 2020: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday declared the results for the Specialist Officer (SO) Mains exam 2020. Candidates who appeared for the IPS SO exam can check their results by visiting the official website of IBPS – ibps.in.

The IBPS SO Mains exam 2020 was held on January 25 for the recruitment of 1163 specialist officers. Candidates who have cleared the mains exam will be called for their final round of selection – the interview round.

Follow the steps to check your IBPS SO Mains Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS, i.e., ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for IBPS SO Mains Result

Step 3: Fill in the required details in the given space, enter the captcha code. Hit ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Your result will display on your screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.