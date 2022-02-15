IBPS SO Mains 2021 Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO result 2021 for the Mains Exam on its official website ibps.in on Tuesday, January 15, 2022. The IBPS SO Mains Exam for the recruitment of Specialist Officer(SO) in the participating banks was held on January 30, 2022.Also Read - Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Registration For 487 Posts to Begin Tomorrow; Check Vacancy, Other Details Here

Those who have appeared for the IBPS SO Mains Exam can download the Results from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Result: Here’s How to Download

Go to the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel, at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ” Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP SPL-XI .”

.” You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your login details like registration number or roll number, password or date of birth, and captcha code, and click on the login button.

Your IBPS SO Mains Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the IBPS SO Mains Result 2021 from the Direct Link given below.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the IBPS official website to know about the latest news and updates about the result and details, like IBPS SO cut-off 2021.