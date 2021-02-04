IBPS SO Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS SO Mains result 2021 today . The candidates can check their result starting from today, February 4, 2021. The official website to check the result online at ibps.in. Those who have qualified the mains exam will be called for an interview round. Common Interview will be held by the Participating Banks. Also Read - IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card Released on ibps.in | Here’s How to Download Call Letter

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

IBPS SO Result Step 1: Visit the IBPS- Institute of Banking Personnel Selection official website, ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the link flashing on the homepage, “IBPS SO Mains result 2021”.

Step 3: You can also click on the direct web link here, ‘IBPS SO Result 2021’.

Step 4: Enter your registration number or roll number of IBPS SO 2021 exam.

Step 5: Enter your password or date of birth to login.

Step 6: You will have to type the captcha code for security purposes.

Step 7: Check the IBPS SO Mains result and download or print it for future reference.

The IBPS SO is being held each year to recruit Specialist Officers across the country. The portal is open only for six days. The candidates must note that they can check IBPS SO Main result 2021 starting from today till February 10, 2021.

The candidates will have to secure a minimum score in prelims and mains examination. Selection of prominent candidates will be done on the basis of their scores in written examination as well interview.