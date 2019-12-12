IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday released the admit cards for the preliminary exam scheduled to be held on December 28 ad 29. Applicants can download the admit cards by visiting the official website of IBPS – ibps.in.

The examination is being conducted for the recruitment of 1163 specialist officers in various banks. The prelims exam will be of total 100 marks, divided into three parts – English Language, Reasoning, and General Awareness/Quantitative Aptitude.

The IBPS also released a detailed notification for the SO Prelims exam. The online test for IBPS SO Mains will be conducted on January 25, 2020.

Follow the steps to download your IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Download IBPS SO Preliminary Exam Call Letter’

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and login to the page

Step 4: Your Admit Card will display on your screen. Download it and take a print out of the same.