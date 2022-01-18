IBPS SO Result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO result 2021 for Prelims Exam on its official website ibps.in on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The IBPS SO Prelims exam for the recruitment of Specialist Officers (SO) in participating banks was conducted on December 26, 2021. Those who have appeared for the IBPS SO Prelims Exam can download the result from the official website of IBPS – ibps.in.Also Read - WBJEE JELET 2022: Application Process Begins on wbjeeb.nic.in| Apply Via Direct Link Given Here

Go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads as, ‘ Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP SPL-XI .’

.’ You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your login details like registration number or roll number, password or date of birth, and captcha code as mentioned on the IBPS SO admit card, and click on the login button.

Your IBPS SO result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Qualified candidates will have to appear for the IBPS SO Mains exam. The exam is scheduled to be held on January 30, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep checking the IBPS official website to know about the latest news and updates about the result and details, like IBPS SO cut-off 2021.