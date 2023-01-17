Home

Education

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 Declared at ibps.in; Direct Link, Steps to Check Scores Here

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 Declared at ibps.in; Direct Link, Steps to Check Scores Here

IBPS SO Prelim Result 2022 at ibps.in: Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check and download the IBPS SO Prelims result 2022 by visiting the official website at ibps.in.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 Declared at ibps.in

IBPS SO Prelim Result 2022 at ibps.in: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result for the Specialist Officer Preliminary Examination (CRP SPL-XII) today, January 17, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check and download the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 by visiting the official website at ibps.in. A total of 710 vacant posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy, other details here.

When was IBPS SO Prelim Exam 2022 Held?

IBPS has conducted the IBPS SO Prelims examination between December 24 to December 31, 2022. Th examination was held at various exam centres across the country.

IBPS SO Prelim Result 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of Result 17 – 01 – 2023 Closure of Result 25 – 01 – 2023

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and ad direct link to check the scorecard. Direct Link: Download IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022

How to Download IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022? Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Click Here to View Your Result Status on Online Preliminary Examination For CRP SPL-XII).

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter your login credentials such as registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Now click on the ‘Login’ option.

Your IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Check your IBPS score and download the result for future reference. IBPS SO Main Exam Date Candidates who qualify in the written examination will have to appear for the Main exam. The IBPS SO Main examination will be held in the month of January 2023. Candidates are advised to track the official website of IBPS at ibps.in for the latest updates.