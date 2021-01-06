IBPS SO Prelims Results 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released the result of the IBPS SO exam on its official website @ibps.in. The candidates who had appeared for the exams can now check their score on the official website. However, the link to check the IBPS SO Prelims Results 2020 will be available till January 12. The IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2020 was held on December 26 last year. Notably, the shortlisted candidates will appear for the IBPS SO Mains Exam which will be held on January 24. Also Read - IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020 to be Out Soon | Step-by-step Guide to Check & Download Scores

As per updates, for IBPS SO Exam, there are 647 vacancies released for this recruitment. Specialist Officer is a post that requires skilled and specialized officers.

IBPS SO Prelims Results 2020: Here's How to Check Score

1) Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

2) Click on the IBPS SO prelims result on the homepage

3) Key in your registration details and the captcha and submit

4) Your result will be displayed.

IBPS SO Selection Process:

Getting selected for the IBPS SO includes the qualification of the prelims to appear for the mains exam.

The further process will be followed by a mains exam, involving a test of the professional knowledge of the candidate in the chosen subject.

Also, note that the prelims exam score is not considered for the final selection.

However, a candidate is required to qualify for each stage of the exam to be considered for final selection.