IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Committee had earlier this month announced a total of 647 vacancies for the post of Specialist Officers. The registrations for the same began on November 2. All those who haven’t applied yet must note that tomorrow i.e. November 23 is the last date for registration. Also Read - IBPS PO Prelims 2020 Admit Card Released, Here's How to Download and Direct Link
They are requested to apply by today to avoid the last-minute rush. Also Read - IBPS Clerk 2020 Notification Out on Official Website ibps.in | Check Vacancy Details & Important Dates Here
Here’s the direct link to apply for IBPS SO Recruitment 2020 Also Read - IBPS RRB PO And Clerk Recruitment 2020: Official Notification Released, Apply From July 1-21
IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details
IT Officer (Scale-I)-20
Agriculture Officer (Scale-I)-485
Marketing Office (Scale-I)-60
Law Officer (Scale-I)-50
HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I)-7
Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I)-25
IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: Important dates
Last Date to Apply Online for IBPS SO- November 23, 2020
Call letters for Online examination (Preliminary)- December 2020
Commencement of IBPS SO Preliminary Exam- 26, 27 December 2020
Result of IBPS SO Online Preliminary exam- January 2021
Commencement of IBPS SO Mains Exam- January 24, 2021
Result of IBPS SO Online Mains Exam- February 2021
IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: Fee
General/OBC category- Rs. 850
SC/ST/PWD category- Rs 175
IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: Exam Pattern
First, a preliminary exam will be held. Applicants should be able to qualify it for them to be able to sit for Mains.