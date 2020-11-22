IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Committee had earlier this month announced a total of 647 vacancies for the post of Specialist Officers. The registrations for the same began on November 2. All those who haven’t applied yet must note that tomorrow i.e. November 23 is the last date for registration. Also Read - IBPS PO Prelims 2020 Admit Card Released, Here's How to Download and Direct Link

They are requested to apply by today to avoid the last-minute rush.

Here's the direct link to apply for IBPS SO Recruitment 2020

IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details

IT Officer (Scale-I)-20

Agriculture Officer (Scale-I)-485

Marketing Office (Scale-I)-60

Law Officer (Scale-I)-50

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I)-7

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I)-25

IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: Important dates

Last Date to Apply Online for IBPS SO- November 23, 2020

Call letters for Online examination (Preliminary)- December 2020

Commencement of IBPS SO Preliminary Exam- 26, 27 December 2020

Result of IBPS SO Online Preliminary exam- January 2021

Commencement of IBPS SO Mains Exam- January 24, 2021

Result of IBPS SO Online Mains Exam- February 2021

IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: Fee

General/OBC category- Rs. 850

SC/ST/PWD category- Rs 175

IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: Exam Pattern

First, a preliminary exam will be held. Applicants should be able to qualify it for them to be able to sit for Mains.