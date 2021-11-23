IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: All candidates interested in applying for IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 need to hurry up and fill their applications by today as the last date to apply for this recruitment has been selected as November 23, 2021 by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Interested candidates willing to apply for Specialist Officer posts can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. This IBPS SO 2021 recruitment process will be conducted through a three-phase selection process- Prelims, Mains, Interview. The candidates who qualify for the online examinations will be further considered for the final interview process. Bookmark this page to get notified of all the updates for IBPS SO 2021. The registration process for the IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 was started on November 3 and the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam is going to be conducted on December 26, 2021 and Mains Exam on January 30, 2022.

Candidates who still have not applied for the IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 can apply online through these simple steps: