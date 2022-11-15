IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 710 Posts at ibps.in. Direct Link Here

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 at ibps.in: Eligible candidates can apply by logging into the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in.

Updated: November 15, 2022 2:06 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 at ibps.in: The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) is hiring candidates to apply for Specialist Officer Posts. Eligible candidates can apply by logging into the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. Candidates will be able to submit the application form till November 21. This recruitment drive will fill up 710 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 Dates Here

On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by
candidates		01.11.2022- 21.11.2022
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)01.11.2022- 21.11.2022
Download of call letters for Online examinationPreliminary December 2022
Online Examination – Preliminary24.12.2022/ 31.12.2022
Result of Online exam – PreliminaryJanuary 2023
Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main29 January 2023
Online Examination – MainJanuary 2023
Download of Call letter for Online exam – MainJanuary 2023
Online Examination – Main29.01.2023
Declaration of Result of Online Main ExaminationFebruary 2023
Download of call letters for interviewFebruary 2023

IBPS SO Vacancy 

NAME OF THE POST AND NUMBER OF VACANCIES

  • I.T. Officer (Scale-I): 44 posts
  • Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516 posts
  • Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25 posts
  • Law Officer (Scale I): 10 posts
  • HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15 posts
  • Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100 posts

IBPS SO Educational Qualification

  • Law Officer (Scale I): A Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council.
  • Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.
  • Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.

IBPS SO Selection Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the selection process through the recruitment notification shared above


Direct Link: Download IBPS SO JOB Notification

DIRECT LINK: APPLY FOR IBPS SO Recruitment 2022

IBPS SO APPLICATION FEE

  •  Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.
  • Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others

HOW TO APPLY FOR IBPS SO RECRUITMENT 2022?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before November 21, 2022, through the official website —ibps.in. For more details, check the job notification shared above.

Published Date: November 15, 2022 2:01 AM IST

Updated Date: November 15, 2022 2:06 AM IST