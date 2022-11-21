IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Registration For 710 Specialist Officer Posts Ends Today; Apply Now at ibps.in
IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 at ibps.in: The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) is hiring candidates for the post of Specialist Officer.
IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 at ibps.in: The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) is hiring candidates for the post of Specialist Officer. However, the last date to apply for the same is today, November 21, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 710 posts will be filled. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.
IBPS SO RECRUITMENT 2022 IMPORTANT DATES HERE
- Online registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates: 01.11.2022- 21.11.2022
- Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online): 01.11.2022- 21.11.2022
- Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary: December 2022
- Online Examination – Preliminary: 24.12.2022/ 31.12.2022
- Result of Online exam – Preliminary: January 2023
- Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main: January 2023
IBPS SO Vacancy
NAME OF THE POST/NUMBER OF VACANCIES
- I.T. Officer (Scale-I): 44 posts
- Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516 posts
- Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25 posts
- Law Officer (Scale I): 10 posts
- HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15 posts
- Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100 posts
IBPS SO APPLICATION FEE
Before submitting the application form, a candidate is required to pay application fee.
- Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.
- Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others
IBPS SO Educational Qualification
- Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.
- Law Officer (Scale I): A Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council.
- Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.
DIRECT LINK: IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 JOB NOTIFICATION
DIRECT LINK: IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 APPLICATION LINK
HOW TO APPLY ONLINE FOR IBPS SO RECRUITMENT 2022?
Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website —ibps.in till today, November 21, 2022. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared above.
