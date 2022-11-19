IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Register For 710 Specialist Officer Posts Till Nov 21 at ibps.in; Application Link Here

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 at ibps.in: The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) is hiring. Apply for the same by visiting the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in till Nov 21.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 at ibps.in: The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) has invited candidates to apply for Specialist Officer Posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 21. A total of 710 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

IBPS SO RECRUITMENT 2022: CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE

On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates: 01.11.2022- 21.11.2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online): 01.11.2022- 21.11.2022

Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary: December 2022

Online Examination – Preliminary: 24.12.2022/ 31.12.2022

Result of Online exam – Preliminary: January 2023

Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main: January 2023

Online Examination – Main: 29.01.2023

Declaration of Result of Online Main Examination: February 2023

Download of call letters for interview: February 2023

Conduct of interview: February/March 2023

Provisional Allotment: April 2023

DIRECT LINK: IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 APPLICATION LINK

IBPS SO Vacancy

I.T. Officer (Scale-I): 44 posts

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516 posts

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25 posts

Law Officer (Scale I): 10 posts

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15 posts

Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100 posts

IBPS SO APPLICATION FEE

Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others

IBPS SO Educational Qualification

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.

4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture. Law Officer (Scale I): A Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council.

A Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council. Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared above.

DOWNLOAD Link: IBPS SO Job Notification PDF 2022

HOW TO APPLY ONLINE FOR IBPS SO RECRUITMENT 2022?

Interested candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website —ibps.in till November 21, 2022.