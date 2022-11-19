IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Register For 710 Specialist Officer Posts Till Nov 21 at ibps.in; Application Link Here
IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 at ibps.in: The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) is hiring. Apply for the same by visiting the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in till Nov 21.
IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 at ibps.in: The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) has invited candidates to apply for Specialist Officer Posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 21. A total of 710 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
Also Read:
IBPS SO RECRUITMENT 2022: CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE
- On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates: 01.11.2022- 21.11.2022
- Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online): 01.11.2022- 21.11.2022
- Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary: December 2022
- Online Examination – Preliminary: 24.12.2022/ 31.12.2022
- Result of Online exam – Preliminary: January 2023
- Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main: January 2023
- Online Examination – Main: 29.01.2023
- Declaration of Result of Online Main Examination: February 2023
- Download of call letters for interview: February 2023
- Conduct of interview: February/March 2023
- Provisional Allotment: April 2023
DIRECT LINK: IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 APPLICATION LINK
IBPS SO Vacancy
- I.T. Officer (Scale-I): 44 posts
- Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516 posts
- Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25 posts
- Law Officer (Scale I): 10 posts
- HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15 posts
- Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100 posts
IBPS SO APPLICATION FEE
- Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.
- Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others
IBPS SO Educational Qualification
- Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.
- Law Officer (Scale I): A Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council.
- Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared above.
DOWNLOAD Link: IBPS SO Job Notification PDF 2022
HOW TO APPLY ONLINE FOR IBPS SO RECRUITMENT 2022?
Interested candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website —ibps.in till November 21, 2022.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.