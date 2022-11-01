IBPS SO Recruitment Notification 2022: The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Specialist Officer Posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. The registration process will begin from today, November 01, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is November 21, 2022. A total of 710 vacant posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy, other details here.Also Read - NEET UG 2023 Registration: All You Need to Know About Eligibility Criteria, Other Details Here

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by

candidates 01.11.2022- 21.11.2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 01.11.2022- 21.11.2022 Download of call letters for Online examination Preliminary December 2022 Online Examination – Preliminary 24.12.2022/ 31.12.2022 Result of Online exam – Preliminary January 2023 Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main 29 January 2023 Online Examination – Main January 2023 Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main January 2023 Online Examination – Main 29.01.2023 Declaration of Result of Online Main Examination February 2023 Download of call letters for interview February 2023

IBPS SO Vacancy 2022

NAME OF THE POST AND NUMBER OF VACANCY

I.T. Officer (Scale-I): 44 posts

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516 posts

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25 posts

Law Officer (Scale I): 10 posts

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15 posts

Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100 posts

IBPS SO Online Application Form

IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Educational Qualification

I.T. Officer(Scale-I): 4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer

Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR b) Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ ComputerScience/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level.

4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR b) Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ ComputerScience/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level. Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.

IBPS SO Age Limit

Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others

IBPS SO Selection Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared above

HOW TO APPLY FOR IBPS SO RECRUITMENT 2022?

Candidates can apply online only from 01.11.2022 to 21.11.2022 and no other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates have the option of making the payment of requisite fees/ intimation charges through ONLINE mode only.