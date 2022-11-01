IBPS SO Recruitment Notification 2022: The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Specialist Officer Posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. The registration process will begin from today, November 01, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is November 21, 2022. A total of 710 vacant posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy, other details here.Also Read - NEET UG 2023 Registration: All You Need to Know About Eligibility Criteria, Other Details Here
IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
|On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by
candidates
|01.11.2022- 21.11.2022
|Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
|01.11.2022- 21.11.2022
|Download of call letters for Online examination
|Preliminary December 2022
|Online Examination – Preliminary
|24.12.2022/ 31.12.2022
|Result of Online exam – Preliminary
|January 2023
|Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main
|29 January 2023
|Online Examination – Main
|January 2023
|Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main
|January 2023
|Online Examination – Main
|29.01.2023
|Declaration of Result of Online Main Examination
|February 2023
|Download of call letters for interview
|February 2023
IBPS SO Vacancy 2022
NAME OF THE POST AND NUMBER OF VACANCY
- I.T. Officer (Scale-I): 44 posts
- Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516 posts
- Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25 posts
- Law Officer (Scale I): 10 posts
- HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15 posts
- Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100 posts
IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Educational Qualification
- I.T. Officer(Scale-I): 4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer
Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR b) Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ ComputerScience/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level.
- Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.
IBPS SO Age Limit
- Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.
- Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others
IBPS SO Selection Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared above
HOW TO APPLY FOR IBPS SO RECRUITMENT 2022?
Candidates can apply online only from 01.11.2022 to 21.11.2022 and no other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates have the option of making the payment of requisite fees/ intimation charges through ONLINE mode only.