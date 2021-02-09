IBPS SO Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO Result 2020 main exam scorecard today. The IBPS SO candidates can now check the results on the results on the official website of the institute i.e. on ibps.in. The candidates must note that the scorecard would be available to candidates from February 9 to February 28, 2021. Also Read - IBPS RRB PO Result 2020: Officer Scale I Mains Result Released on ibps.in, Check Details Here

The main examination was conducted on January 24, 2021, and the result was announced on February 4, 2021. Also Read - IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card Released on ibps.in | Here’s How to Download Call Letter

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on IBPS SO Result 2020 score card link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Step 4: Your scorecard would be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the scorecard and download it.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 647 SO posts in the organization. Candidates who will qualify the main exam will have to appear for the common interview round to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank.