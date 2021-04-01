IBPS SO Result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has declared the IBPS SO result 2021 for mains and interview round on its official website ibps.in on Thursday, April 1. Candidates who had appeared in the IBPS 2021 exam can check their results till April 30, 2021 by logging on to the IBPS website – ibps.in, using their login credentials to check the IBPS SO result 2021. Also Read - IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020 Released on IBPS.in | Direct Link, Steps to Check Score Here

The IBPS SO mains exam and interview for the recruitment of Specialist Officers (SO) in participating banks was conducted on January 24, 2021. The interviews for IBPS SO mains were held later in February this year.

Here's how to download IBPS SO result:

Go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads as, “Click here to view your combined result for main exam & interview for CRP SPL-X”

You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the link that reads the same as above.

Enter your login details like registration number or roll number, password or date of birth as mentioned on the IBPS SO admit card and click on login.

Your IBPS SO result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the IBPS official website know about the latest news and updates about the result and details, like IBPS SO cut-off 2021.