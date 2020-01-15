IBPS SO Prelims Result 2019: The IBPS has declared the scores of preliminary exam to recruit Specialist Officers (SO) (CRP SPL-IX) in the participating banks. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The IBPS is conducting a recruitment drive to induct up to 1163 specialist officers. The online preliminary exam was held on December 28 and 29, 2019 while the results were published on the website on January 7.

Those who have cleared the IBPS PO Preliminary examination will have to appear for the Main exam to be conducted on January 25, 2020.

Follow the steps to check your IBPS SO Prelims Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS – ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Online preliminary exam for CRP Specialist Officers-IX

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password in the required fields on the login page. Click on ‘Login’.

Step 4: Your scores will be displayed on your screen. Download it and take a print out for future reference.