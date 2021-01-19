ICAI CA 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has changed the exam centres for the upcoming ICAI CA 2021 exams in Kolkata, West Bengal. Candidates appearing for the CA exam in the district are advised to check the latest notification by the institute to avoid any confusion on the day of the exam. Also Read - WATCH: Stones Pelted, Vehicles Vandalised at Suvendu's Rally in Kolkata After Mamata's Nandigram Call

ICAI made the announcement on its Twitter handle. The revised exam centres in Kolkata are available on the official website – icai.org – or click here for the direct link. Also Read - Snapdeal, Delhi's Palika Bazaar, Three Other Indian Shopping Complexes On US Notorious Markets List

Notably, ICAI released the admit card for ICAI CA January 2021 earlier this month for students appearing for CA Foundation, Intermediate or Final programme. The admit cards are also available through the login window on the official website and candidates need to use their credentials to login and download admit cards.

This year, ICAI also released an undertaking for minor candidates to state that they are “appearing in January 2021 examination with the consent and permission of my parents /guardian.” The form must contain the signature of parents or guardian. Candidates will have to sign the undertaking form in presence of invigilators at exam centres.

ICAI had earlier allowed January CA exam candidates to change their exam cities in view of the hardships faced during COVID-19 pandemic. The exam will be held from January 21 to February 7, 2021.