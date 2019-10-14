ICAI CA admit card 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India on Monday released the admit card for the Chartered Accountancy exams for the foundation, intermediate and final levels on official websites —icai.org. Students can also download their admit cards from websites, icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org.

“Admit cards in respect of candidates admitted to the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New examination, with their photographs and signatures on them, are hosted on icaiexam.icai.org,” the official notification said.

“No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website,” the notification read.

Here is how you can download ICAI CA admit card May 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website at icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CA exam admit card November 2019’

Step 3: Now, on a new page, log in using your credentials

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it. Take a print out for a future reference

All the candidates will have to compulsorily carry their admit card inside the exam hall or they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.