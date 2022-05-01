ICAI CA Admit Card: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Sunday released the admit cards for Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final exam. Eligible candidates can download the CA Inter and CA Final Admit Cards from the official website of ICAI — icaiexam.icai.org. In order to access the hall tickets, candidates are required to enter their ICAI CA inter or ICAI CA final exam registration number followed by their password on the login page.Also Read - RPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Window For Senior Teachers Posts to End Soon; Apply Online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

It is to be noted that no physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. They are required to download and print their admit cards from the website.

ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Examination Admit Cards: How to Download

Visit the official website — icaiexam.icai.org .

. Login using your Login ID(Registration Number) and password

Click on the link in front of Admit Card.

Your ICAI CA Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Save, Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given below: